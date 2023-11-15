Telkom posts a 50% jump in interim profit; the share price soars as a result

Telkom said on Wednesday that its interim profit could rise by almost 50%. The telecom operator said that the jump in profit was due to lower depreciation and improved performance.

“Growth in earnings has also been positively impacted by lower depreciation after asset impairments recognised in FY2023,” according to Telkom. “This has been partially offset by higher net finance charges in H1 FY2024 as well as the non-recurrence of a R102 million gain on foreign exchange and fair value movements recognised in H1 FY2023.” Telkom also noted that total depreciation, amortisation and write-offs decreased by approximately 20% from R3,549 million in the prior period, and net finance charges increased by approximately 50% from R655 million in the prior period, largely due to lending rate increases as well as a higher net debt balance.

SHARE PRICE According to Reuters, the positive results caused Telkom’s share price to rise by 7% in early trade. The share price was R24.72 at 10:45. Though it should be noted that the Telkom’s share price has been down by 30.18% over the last year.

Over the last 6 months, the share price has been down by 26.27%. NEW LEADERSHIP Last month it was reported that Telkom had hired former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nonkululeko Dlamini as the new CFO of Telkom. Dlamini would be appointed as the Group CFO and an executive director, with effect from December 1, 2023.

It should be noted that the appointment was not seen as a great move by some. The DA called on the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, to rescind the appointment, which they labelled “cadre deployment”. DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: “As Transnet CFO, she has left behind an organisation saddled with a debt of R130.1 billion and paying R1 billion in interest every month on the debt. “With such a poor and disastrous professional record, Gungubele must explain why they decided to appoint Dlamini to become Telkom’s new financial chief.