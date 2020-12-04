Temporary shelter sought for residents left homeless by Engen Refinery explosion
DURBAN: Residents affected by Friday morning's blaze at Engen Refinery in Wentworth, south of Durban, will be provided with temporary accommodation.
According to MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay, a meeting was held with a representative from the community and management at the refinery where Engen agreed to find alternative accommodation for the affected residents.
"Officials from the provincial Department of Human Settlements were also on the scene to conduct an assessment and to provide support to residents.
Our main concern is the community around this site. But we have been assured that the situation is stable now. We visited some of the residential units and have asked Engen to intervene as part of their social responsibility programme," the MEC said.
Pillay said the government will be monitoring the situation carefully, adding that the national Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy had also made contact with the province on the matter and has also dispatched experts from the national government to provide support to teams investigating the matter.
"We do not want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation and we will keep the community and media updated on any updates. We have been assured that there is no risk of secondary fires and that the refinery has been shut down. They have also assured us that there is no risk of fuel shortages at this stage," Pillay said.
Meanwhile, Engen has confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation following the massive explosion that rocked parts of the city.
IOL