Temporary traffic flow changes in Mitchells Plain due to construction

The City of Cape Town is advising all motorists travelling along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain of temporary traffic flow changes for the next nine months. The nine months are in order to accommodate construction for the next phase of the MyCiTi bus services.

Phase 2A of the bus services will link residents of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain with the hubs of Claremont and Wynberg. Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said the upcoming work along AZ Berman forms part of Phase 2A, and the required roadworks will affect traffic flow along Stock Road and AZ Berman Drive between the Nduli Street and Petunia Road intersections. "We thank residents for their patience while these works are under way. We understand the planned work will result in longer journey times for motorists in the area, so we urge commuters to plan their travel, factor in extra travel time and follow the signage to help keep traffic moving safely.

"The City apologises for the inconvenience, but ultimately has to strike a balance between the accommodation of traffic during construction and investing in road infrastructure for the future roll-out of MyCiTi bus services as part of our Metro South-east corridor programme. “This project will ultimately deliver safe, affordable, direct public transport services that will eventually also reduce traffic congestion; uplift surrounding areas and keep Mitchells Plain moving well into the future," Quintas said. Over the next nine months, residents should note the following:

· Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both north and southbound directions along AZ Berman Drive, with the exception during the afternoon traffic peak hours (from 3pm onwards), where one northbound lane will be sacrificed to accommodate a third, dedicated right-turning lane travelling southbound at the intersection of AZ Berman and Highlands Drive. · The addition of a third lane travelling southbound on AZ Berman Drive from 3pm onwards, is to make provision for the heavy right-turning movement from AZ Berman Drive onto Highlands Dr in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion. · Public transport stops along the affected stretch will not be accessible to commuters during construction. Temporary poles have been placed along the temporary road configuration to make it safe and convenient for passengers to board and exit during construction.