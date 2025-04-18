Ten Folweni community members face trial for murder and arson

Ten community members of Folweni, in Mbumbulu township, the south of Durban are awaiting trial after they allegedly killed three people and burnt them, suspecting them of theft and a string of other criminal activities. Simphiwe Ngidi (38), Siyamthemba Sibiya (20), Nkululeko Nkomo (47), Lungelo Makhanya (23), Goodman Nkwanyana (44), Vusumuzi Ngcoya (66), Mhlengi Mbili (23), Mbali Shazi (31), Sbusiso Shaza (48) and Babili Cele (22) made a brief appearance at the Durban High Court on Thursday.

They are charged with three counts of murder, arson, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of attempted murder of Lwazi Mthethwa and Siyanda Mkhize. Lindani Mthethwa, Wandile Gumede and Tshepo Mkhize were killed. According to the State, all the victims resided in the area at the homestead belonging to Ntombifuthi Mthethwa. On August 16, 2023, at around 9pm the State alleges that the accused who formed a part of a group that was armed with several weapons including knobkieries, sticks, butcher knives, and sjamboks approached the home of Ntombifuthi.

“They approached Ntombifuthi and demanded to see all the victims. The group proceeded to where the victims were sleeping. They assaulted them with weapons they carried,” the State said. After assaulting them, they tied them with ropes, moved them to another structure of Ntombifuthi’s home, and set them alight. “Others, including Lindani, managed to escape though severely assaulted, however, he was chased and further assaulted. He died at the scene from sharp force trauma to the neck and chest,” the indictment stated.