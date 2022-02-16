Ten years after Marikana mining tragedy, former top cop appears in court

Durban: Ten years after the Marikana mining tragedy claimed the lives of five people, the case resumed in the North West High Court this week. The accused in the matter include North West deputy police commissioner General Mzondase Mpembe, together with five other police officers.

They face charges of five counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and contravening the Commissions Act by giving false information to the Marikana Commission of inquiry. The other accused are Colonel Salmon Vermaak (retired), Constable Nkosana Mguye, Warrant Officer Collin Mogale, Constable Katlego Sekgweleya, and Warrant Officer Khazamola Makhubela. According to North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the case emanated from an incident which took place on August 13, 2012, during a wage strike by Lonmin mineworkers.

“Two police officers and three civilians died as a result of the confrontation between police and mine workers on that tragic day. “Several key witnesses have already testified since start of the trial. This includes a crime scene expert from the SAPS, a CCTV operator from Lonmin Mines, a videographer from the SAPS, a former SAPS lieutenant from the Public Order Policing, and a former miner who was injured during the confrontation. “The State is expected to lead its evidence in chief by calling Zwelitsha Mtshenwa, a miner who was shot during the strike.”