Ten years in jail for man who killed Nkopodi Makgokga over a girl

Pretoria – The SAPS in Mpumalanga said on Tuesday 23-year-old Lebogang Choma had been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the 2017 murder of Nkopodi Makgokga following an argument over a girl. “The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, has welcomed a 10-year imprisonment sentence that was handed down to 23-year-old Lebogang Choma for murder. He was accused of a range of crimes committed in June 2019,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Choma was sentenced on Monday by the Belfast Magistrate's Court. “The court heard how on February 17, 2017, Choma, who was 18 at the time, fatally stabbed 22-year-old Nkopodi Makgokga after an argument ensued between the two over a girl,” said Mohlala. He applauded the team of detectives for “this notable conviction”, as well as the prosecutors for ensuring that justice is served.

Last week, the SAPS in Mpumalanga welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to three convicted people for a range of crimes, including murder, in June 2019. The three, Vusi Sihlabela, 41, Karabo Makhubedu, 31, and Norman Mokoena, 25, were sentenced by the Mpumalanga division of the High Court. “The court heard how on June 2, 2019, the three entered a local tavern at Marite Trust near Hazyview and randomly targeted and robbed a man of his wallet. When they heard the following day that he had reported the incident to the police, they hunted him down, found him at his house, and shot and killed him,” Mohlala said.

They also shot and injured his nephew in the process. “Police then launched an investigation into the matter and traced and arrested Sihlabela in August 2019. Makhubedu and Mokoena were arrested 2020,” Mohlala said. The court sentenced the three to hefty jail terms.

“Vusi Sihlabela (got) life imprisonment for murder and a combined 75 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition,” Mohlala said. “Karabo Makhubedu was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a combined 65 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition. “And Norman Mokoena got life imprisonment for murder and a combined 65 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.”