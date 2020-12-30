Testing labs overwhelmed by demand for Covid-19 tests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A drive through Covid-19 testing centre has been closed, while another lab has stopped accepting bookings. Both testing labs cited the high volume of tests which led to the decision being taken. BioSmart, a testing lab in Cape Town said it was conducting 50 000 tests per day. "We have been overwhelmed by the volume of tests and as a result have decided to close the drive through test centre at Hamilton's rugby club until Monday 28th," "Our lab capacity is 50 000 tests per day but currently the data capture and sample receiving in the lab is manual and slow because it must be 100% correct. This limits our capacity and turnaround time," read a statement.

BioSmart also said they are in the final stages of testing the Biosmart mobile app which will help resolve the current capacity and turnaround time.

Meanwhile, Indalo Bio, another Cape Town based lab, says it will no longer be accepting bookings for Covid-19 tests.

However, if you already booked a test online, your appointment will still go ahead at their Sea Point office.

A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with majority conducted in public labs.31,457 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries stand at 858,456, translating into a recovery rate of 84%. The highest number of deaths were recorded in the Western Cape (158), Eastern Cape (137), KwaZulu-Natal (114) and Gauteng (68).

IOL