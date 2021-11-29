Texas Governor slammed for claiming that South Africans carrying Omicron variant are illegally entering US southern border

DURBAN – The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott in the US, has been roasted on Twitter after falsely claiming that South Africans carrying the new Omicron variant have been apprehended crossing the into the US illegally. Abbott, a Republican who has run for office on an anti-immigration ticket blamed US President, Joe Biden for “doing nothing” from stopping immigrants from South Africa crossing into the US illegally.

While many people were quick to point out the the two country’s were separated by on Ocean and were 12 000km apart, Abbott refused to delete his Tweet. Many on Twitter mused at the thought that Abbott may have confusing the US southern border with Mexico to South Africa. Abbott’s Tweet comes amid anger from South Africa and the African continent over the fact many developed nations including the US, the UK and EU member countries moved quickly to shut their border to southern Africa countries after South African scientists discovered a new variant of the Covid-19 virus that has since been named Omicron.

Many feel that South Africa is being unfairly punished for its transparency and advanced capacity for detecting viruses. The discovery of the new variant has added fuel to the fire of right-wing conspiracy theorists like Abbott. Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant.



Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa.



Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally.



Pure politics and hypocrisy. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 28, 2021

For all the folks who unquestioningly believe whatever Greg Abbott says. 👇 pic.twitter.com/DgvtCrXh0c — Vote Blue 2022 (@FlipTXBlue2022) November 28, 2021 Anyone that has the stamina and strength to swim across the Atlantic is a huge asset to our society. We should welcome them with open arms. They should immediately be offered jobs in the military or the NFL. — RotatingWinterStatue (@FLDataDude) November 28, 2021 pic.twitter.com/YcM4n498fw — K&L 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💙 (@FlipNCBlue) November 29, 2021 Last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the prohibition of travel into South Africa from some countries saying“ “These restrictions are unjustified and unfairly discriminate against our country and our Southern African sister countries … the prohibition of travel will not be effective in preventing the spread of this variant“.