Thabo Bester expected to appear in court virtually after security concerns raised

The extensive and dramatic web of tactics that had led to the escape of convicted rapist Thabo Bester from one of South Africa’s high security prisons is expected to be laid out further as Bester and his co-accused are expected to make an appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The five former G4S employees, accused of aiding and abetting Bester in his prison escape, are due to reappear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, alongside Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni.

However, Bester is expected to be present virtually rather than in person. eNCA has reported that last week, the Department of Correctional Services had applied for Bester to make a virtual appearance due to security risk concerns. eNCA further reported that sources said there were concerns about the security risks posed by transporting Bester from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility, in Pretoria, to court.

Five prison officials who allegedly assisted Bester in his plan to escape have been arrested and have appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. The latest official to be arrested is Mutenyane Masukela who allegedly opened the gates for Bester. The accused, including Magudumana, face multiple charges of fraud and corruption, as well as those relating to violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.

The bail hearing of former G4S guards Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen, as well as Integritron Integrated Solutions technician Teboho Lipholo, was postponed until Tuesday, for further evidence and the cross-examination of police witness Tieho Flyman. Magudumana was the only accused who had provisionally abandoned her bail application last week, citing new evidence. Magudumana and Bester, together with a Mozambican national, were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania earlier last month, after they had fled the country when Bester’s prison escape came to light.

Bester escaped from jail in May 2022, after faking his death with the help of his friends from G4S, who brought a corpse to his private cell and burnt it. The 30-year-old Katlego Bereng’s body was set alight in Bester’s prison cell to fake the Facebook rapist’s death. Last month, the justice and correctional services portfolio committee held an inquiry into Bester’s escape. It heard that 23 officials, who had been on duty when Bester escaped, were under investigation.