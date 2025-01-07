The crisis of overbreeding: emotional struggles of Cape Town’s animal welfare groups

Animal welfare groups in Cape Town have voiced their concerns and shared the dangers faced by the rise of overbreeding, which has been putting a strain on their welfare efforts. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reiterated its call for people to spay their animals and stop the rise of overbreeding, as the organisation shared a video of one of its inspectors being moved to tears by the weight of their work.

The organisation, a non-selective open admissions facility, said that Inspector Rudi Philander and his fellow inspectors have dedicated their lives to rescuing animals “but overbreeding has resulted in a crisis that they cannot rescue their way out of”. “They face the cruelty, the neglect, the endless flood of animals born into a world that doesn’t want them. With the birth of every unwanted animal the suffering continues, and the burden on those who care grows heavier,” the organisation said. “Inspector Rudi steps in because animals deserve better — each and every one of them.”

Philander said: “I do this for the love of animals, nothing else, and to make a difference in their lives. From the smallest of puppies to the biggest of dogs, horses, snakes… anything. I step in because they do deserve better.” On Tuesday, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams provided further insight, explaining: ”Overbreeding is the primary driver behind the pet overpopulation crisis, and it comes with a heavy emotional burden on those of us who care. It’s not just about numbers — it’s about lives. “When pet owners allow their animals to have litters without considering their future, they’re condemning those puppies to an uncertain fate, often without any guarantee of care or a loving home. The solution lies in sterilisation.”

Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Shelter spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said overbreeding is also a problem in Khayelitsha for two main reasons — first, people have unsterilised animals, meaning breeding happens accidentally as pets generally roam during the day, and second is that of intentional breeding to sell puppies or kittens as income generators. “At Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Shelter, we have a policy that every animal coming through our doors needs to be sterilised. If it is a puppy needing assistance, the mommy needs to come with and be sterilised. If people refuse to sterilise, we always attempt education first, and most of the time people change their minds. “However, some are adamant not to, and in these cases, it is usually due to intentional breeding. These people cannot receive treatment at Mdzananda which is an NPO to help responsible pet owners of the community and they are referred to a private clinic where they can pay private veterinary fees.

“However, it is a part of the City of Cape Town by-laws that any dog or cat over six months of age needs to be sterilised. We can also, thus, in such cases, report the person to law enforcement,” Du Plessis said. Du Plessis said they sterilise around 3 000 animals per year and are trying to increase this number wherever possible. “The restriction of funding is always a problem so the more people from the public can donate, the more animals we can sterilise. It costs us R600 to do sterilisation. Any donations towards sterilisation or for full sterilisation will be so much appreciated.”

Animal welfare groups in Cape Town are raising alarms over the escalating crisis of overbreeding. Picture: SPCA/Supplied Abraham added that ensuring the sterilisation of pets is about taking responsibility for the welfare of those already in need and preventing the unnecessary suffering of those yet to be born. “We have a moral responsibility to address the suffering we see and the crises we create. Animal Cruelty and the pet overpopulation crisis isn’t an animal problem — it is a human problem. It is a reflection of how we, as a society, value life, compassion, and responsibility.” Abrahams urged people to spay and neuter their dogs and cats, which is the right thing to do, “both to prevent more animals from being born into a world with no space or love for them and to ensure your pets live a longer, healthier life”.