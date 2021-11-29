The gloves come off Dr Iqbal Survé and The Sekunjalo Group to have their day in court as they sue media outlets for damages

Cape Town - Making good on its promise to hold the South African media to account, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, will shortly begin to institute legal proceedings against various media houses, some of their journalists, several academics, and media commentators, as well as specific individuals who have made it their mission to disparage and undermine the reputation and value of Sekunjalo and its related entities. This follows years of relentless attacks directed at denigrating and tarnishing the name of Executive Chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media, and by association, the reputation of the various companies in which Dr Iqbal Surve, his family, and his business holdings, have invested, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings said in a statement.

These attacks have been public, voracious, and targeted. There is a very clear agenda here and that is to destroy anything and everything that Dr Survé has a personal interest in. As to why that might be, is open to speculation. However, the crux of the matter is that any onslaught directed at Dr Surve, has a direct and indirect impact on the many thousands of innocent hardworking people associated with his various businesses.

Not just those employed by the various business groupings, but also these companies’ customers and suppliers who run the risk of being denied their Constitutional right to earn an income. It is unconscionable. “Whilst I applaud the right to media freedom that our hard fought and won Constitution has provided for, it cannot come at the cost of the livelihoods, wellbeing and dignity of those people associated in any way shape or form to any of the Sekunjalo related organisations,” commented Dr Surve.

“The time has come to stop talking. Now is the time for action. “We must protect our business, and the inalienable rights of everyone in our Group and their associated partners, as well as the right of an alternative viewpoint in the media space through Independent Media, which still has the broadest distribution network in South Africa.” Over the years, Sekunjalo has tried the reconciliatory approach, reaching out to publishers who have chosen a singular narrative focused entirely on undermining it, it’s chairman and his various holdings. This, the company says, has been to no avail.

Therefore, Sekunjalo feels it has no other choice than to instruct its legal team to institute formal legal proceedings. The company also warned that it would be Including, in the forthcoming action, the so-called academics who have used their positions and academic institutions to slander it, and who have deliberately falsified information to conform with the disinformation campaign and negative narrative that has been created around Sekunjalo. Consequently, with mounting indisputable evidence, action will now be taken against those parties that have lied, deliberately misrepresented the Group’s position and in many instances, have actively conspired to destabilise its businesses.