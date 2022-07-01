The Powerball jackpot is guaranteed at R65m tonight

Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba says the Powerball jackpot for Friday night is a guaranteed R65 million.

“Start the month of July with a bang and become an overnight multi-millionaire,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, adding that “Ithuba is in the business of changing people’s lives for the better through our life changing jackpots”.

All lottery winnings are tax free and those who win R50 000 and over receive free counselling.

Ithuba recently announced changes to its payouts.