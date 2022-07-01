The Powerball jackpot is guaranteed at R65m tonight

Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba says the Powerball jackpot for Friday night is a guaranteed R65 million.
The draw takes place at 9pm.
“Start the month of July with a bang and become an overnight multi-millionaire,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, adding that “Ithuba is in the business of changing people’s lives for the better through our life changing jackpots”.
All lottery winnings are tax free and those who win R50 000 and over receive free counselling.
Ithuba recently announced changes to its payouts.
Mabuza said players who win R250 000 and below through FNB and Nedbank banking apps will now have their winnings deposited directly into their bank accounts by their respective banks.
The amount was previously R50 000.
One of the recent Powerball jackpot winners was a Florida, Johannesburg, resident who bagged R126m from the May 20, 2022 draw.
“We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris,” said the winner.
