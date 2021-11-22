The search is still on for the R100m Powerball winner who spent R7.50 on their ticket

Durban: The search is on for the two people who bagged last week’s Powerball jackpots. By Monday morning, national lottery operator Ithuba said no one had come forward to claim the R100 million Powerball jackpot, or the R50 million Powerball Plus jackpot from the November 15 draw.

Ithuba said the Powerball ticket was purchased in Margate on the KZN South Coast. The winner spent R7.50 on their ticket and selected the winning numbers using the manual selection. The winning numbers for the Powerball draw are 8, 9, 36, 42, 50 and bonus ball 4.

Ithuba is also searching for the the PowerBall Plus jackpot winner, who purchased their ticket in Groblersdal, Limpopo. The winner spent R45 on a quick pick. The winning numbers for the PowerBall Plus draw are 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and bonus PowerBall 15.