'The Tembisa Three - Sipho’s Story’: Watch Episode 2 of Independent Media’s Baby Trade docuseries

Cape Town - Following the release of ‘The Crisis’, Independent Media’s Baby Trade docuseries, that examines the ugly spectre of human trafficking – especially in babies – in South Africa, episode two was dropped today – called ‘The Tembisa Three’. Before the Tembisa 10, the decuplets born to Gosiame Sithole in June this year, there was the Tembisa Three – triplets born to Maude Sithole (Gosiame) and Sipho Mzolo, an author and businessman living in Tembisa.

Episode 2 explores the story of how Sipho met Mrs Sithole, their romance, her pregnancy, the birth of their triplets and what happened next. In this episode, we also meet someone whom the producers of the Docuseries currently refer to as “the lynchpin…” “There are several candidates for the role of the ‘lynchpin’ but it might not be who you think” commented Dr Iqbal Survé, executive Chairman of Independent Media, whose family’s philanthropy initiative have also been instrumental in exposing the truth around human trafficking on the continent.

From when the birth of the decuplets first came to light, it became apparent that all was not as it should be. This prompted Independent Media to take a closer look and consequently, Independent Media’s Baby Trade docuseries is based on several investigations that looked at the alleged birth of the ten babies and what unfolded. The series also interviews experts, witnesses and commentators on the saga and provides several different perspectives and possibilities as to what may have happened, is happening and could happen – to any of us.

“Since airing Episode one, Independent Media has been approached by several other victims and affected persons whose stories also deserve to be told. I think we have only just scratched the surface of what is going on in this country and indeed the world,” commented Viasen Soobramoney, editorial director of the docuseries. Independent Media is also pleased to note how the conversation on trafficking is now being picked up in other media publications and applauds the efforts our colleagues are making to exposing these nefarious practices. Baby Trade and Sipho’s Story can be seen on Independent Media’s digital channels.