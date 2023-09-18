The top 3 celebs who generate the biggest return on their net worth

A new report by Forex.com has provided some critical insight into how celebrities invest their earnings. According to a statement, the report looked at “celebrity investments across various assets, including luxury properties, business ventures, intellectual property, financial instruments and collectables, to uncover the true magnitude of celebrity investments”.

The research showed the top 3 celebrities that generate the largest returns on their net worth. BABYFACE Babyface via Instagram Coming in first place is singer and songwriter Babyface (Kenneth Brian Edmonds) who has a net worth of $250 million. The report showed that the entrepreneur has a net income of $28 million a month and his return on investment is 134.4%. He has invested in real estate and luxury automobiles, according to the report.

JIMMY BUFFETT James William Buffett via Instagram American musician and singer-songwriter, James William Buffett is second on the list. It should be noted that the singer passed away earlier this month. According to the research, Buffett had a net worth of $810 million and a monthly income of $60 million. He had a return on net worth of 88.9% through his real estate investments, luxury vehicles, yachts and stock portfolio. CHASE HUDSON

Cole Chase Hudson via Instagram Cole Chase Hudson is known professionally as Huddy, and is a social media personality, singer, and actor. He is best known for co-founding the TikTok collective the Hype House. According to the research he only has a net worth of $11 million and makes $680 000 a month. His return on net worth is 68.7%. Here is the list of the top 10 celebrities generating the biggest returns on their net worth. Supplied by Forex.com ATHLETES, COMEDIANS AND YOUTUBERS

The research by Forex.com looked at only 233 celebrities. Based on their analysis they found that YouTubers were the most proficient when it came to generating more wealth based on their investments. Interestingly the researchers noted that YouTubers have the lowest net worth when compared to other celebrities but “generate a 13.60% return on their net worth on average”. “This is almost 7% higher return than comedians, who tend to have the lowest returns at 6.62% of their net worth, on average”, the statement said.