The Year in Review: Here are five famous faces who did not make Forbes 2023 rich list this year

The annual Forbes 400 list for 2023 had several wealthy individuals who are billionaires in their own right but failed to make the prestigious list. The list ranks the 400 wealthiest people in the United States and to be on the list you need to have a net worth of $2.9 billion (around R56 billion).

This figure changed from last year, where the cut of amount was $2.7 billion. In the US there are 350 billionaires who did not make the list. Here are five famous billionaires who did not make the list.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Net worth: $2.8 billion The entrepreneur and philanthropist net worth was down $65 million when compared to last year. Jay-Z Jay-Z , Image: Instagram Net worth: $2.5 billion

The rapper and entrepreneur net worth was down $2 million from last year. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Net worth $1.7 billion According to Forbes her company Skims is worth $4 billion after another round of funding in 2023.

Tom Ford Designer Tom Ford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Net worth $2.2 billion The designer and film maker sold his stake in Tom Ford International and his beauty and fragrance business to Estée Lauder. According to Estée Lauder they valued the brand at $2.8 billion in 2022. Tiger Woods Tiger Woods EPA/TANNEN MAURY Net worth: $1.1 billion