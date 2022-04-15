Thembi Mthembu remembered as a dedicated nurse who served communities in Mpumalanga and Gauteng

Pretoria - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Mpumalanga has lamented the death of Sister Thembi Mthembu, the widow of late former Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, as a blow to the nursing profession. “Not only is her loss a blow to the Mthembu family, but it is a serious setback to the nursing profession, particularly in the primary healthcare services area where she was a key role player. She was a member of Denosa in good standing,” said Thulani Masombuka, delegated provincial secretary of the nursing union in Mpumalanga.

“She has left her mark in the nursing profession and has had a great and positive impact on the health outcomes of the communities in Mbombela, Kangala District and recently in Tshwane District, where she was working at a clinic at the time of her passing.” Masombuka highlighted the critical role of nurses in ushering the ambitious National Health Insurance (NHI) in South Africa by 2026. “As the country has committed itself to ushering in the National Health Insurance (NHI) in South Africa by the year 2026, nursing cadres like Sister Thembi were going to be at the centre of driving the NHI since its major focus would be on the re-engineering of primary healthcare.

“She has worked in many clinics in Mpumalanga. She has recently moved to Tshwane District where she was working in one of the clinics,” said Masombuka. “Denosa wishes great strength to sister Thembi’s family at this trying time. Sister Thembi has served the nursing profession and the vulnerable of our society with great dedication and selfless care. At the time, she could easily have chosen to leave the profession with its many challenges.” He said, Denosa “salute this selfless nursing cadre, and may her soul rest in peace”.

It emerged on Thursday that the family of former minister Mthembu, who died last year, has suffered another blow after news of Thembi’s death filtered through. A member of the Mthembu family confirmed the matriarch’s death. It is understood that Mthembu had been battling a long-term illness and eventually succumbed to it on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gauteng.

