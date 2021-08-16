There is no shutdown for August 23 in KZN, says KZN Premier

In a media briefing held over the weekend, Zikalala said while they would not be detracted by fake new, they were also not taking anything for granted.

DURBAN –The KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has responded to threats of unrest planned for August 23.

“We have received reports about posters that are doing its round on social media saying on the 23rd there will be a shutdown.

“We have reported this to law enforcement agencies and we believe they are ready for that.”

Zikalala said he wanted to assure all people of KZN that there is no such shutdown.