There is no shutdown for August 23 in KZN, says KZN Premier
DURBAN –The KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has responded to threats of unrest planned for August 23.
In a media briefing held over the weekend, Zikalala said while they would not be detracted by fake new, they were also not taking anything for granted.
“We have received reports about posters that are doing its round on social media saying on the 23rd there will be a shutdown.
“We have reported this to law enforcement agencies and we believe they are ready for that.”
Zikalala said he wanted to assure all people of KZN that there is no such shutdown.
“We want to further assure them and guarantee their safety; police and other law enforcement agencies will be all over to protect them.”
Zikalala said August 23 was a normal working day.
“We don’t want to be detracted by anything.”
In July, a week long of looting resulted in multibillion-rand damages.
Residents were unable to get essential items during that week.
Hundreds of people lost their lives during the unrest. A state of emergency was also declared for the province.
The eThekwini economic development and planning committee estimated that about R1.5 billion has been lost in stock, there has been a R15bn loss to property, and over 50 000 informal traders have lost their livelihoods.
IOL