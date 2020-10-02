These are the charges against controversial Durban businessman, Thoshan Panday

Durban - The case by the State against controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and others turns the spotlight on how those in law enforcement, entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the law, were enlisted to obstruct justice. This is according to Investigating Directorate head, Advocate Hermione Cronje. Panday faces charges of fraud, extortion, corruption, and forgery and is among four people accused of trying to siphon millions of rands through a dodgy tender deal. On Friday, Panday and co-accused in the case, Colonel Navin Madhoe, were arrested and later released on bail of R100 000 and R10 000 respectively following their brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court. Two others implicated in the R47m tender corruption case are said to still be at large.

Spokesperson for the Independent Directorate, Sindisiwe Twala, said the case relates to allegations of fraud and corruption regarding KwaZulu-Natal Police Services Fifa World Cup accommodation.

"It is alleged the accused defrauded the South African Police Service by hugely inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010. Further, there were subsequent attempts to bribe a police officer and these are a central component of the charges,“ she said.

It is alleged Panday was aided by SAPS procurement manager Colonel Navin Madhoe and another Captain to score R47 million in contracts from the Kwazulu Natal SAPS.

Twala said the case was enrolled almost decade ago but there have been hurdles as a result of interference and delaying tactics.

Last month the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Panday’s application to review the former NDPP’s decision to reinstate the charges. He wanted the NPA to drop the charges.

The case is back on the November 11 for exchanging of the indictment. The other two accused who are still at large have been notified to present themselves to the police.

One suspect is said to be in Cape Town and the other is still at large.

