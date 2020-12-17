These Durban south areas will be without water

Durban - Residents living in Durban’s southern areas will be without water for most of Thursday.

In a statement eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the water shortage was as a result of Umgeni water being critically low due to high lift pumps offline at Inanda Dam.

“This, however, has affected the flow of water supply to Durban Heights Treatment works which has decreased by 100ml a day. This means, there is a need to cut down the demand to all three aqueducts supplied by Durban heights,” he said.

The southern aqueduct is the worst affected, and the areas that will be experiencing poor supply of water on Thursday are :

Umlazi

Nsimbini

Folweni

Golokodo

“The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period, and requests residents to use water sparingly. Residents are also urged to ensure that all taps are closed properly to guard against wastage when the water has been restored,” Mayisela said.