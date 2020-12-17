These Durban south areas will be without water
Durban - Residents living in Durban’s southern areas will be without water for most of Thursday.
In a statement eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the water shortage was as a result of Umgeni water being critically low due to high lift pumps offline at Inanda Dam.
“This, however, has affected the flow of water supply to Durban Heights Treatment works which has decreased by 100ml a day. This means, there is a need to cut down the demand to all three aqueducts supplied by Durban heights,” he said.
The southern aqueduct is the worst affected, and the areas that will be experiencing poor supply of water on Thursday are :
- Umlazi
- Nsimbini
- Folweni
- Golokodo
“The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period, and requests residents to use water sparingly. Residents are also urged to ensure that all taps are closed properly to guard against wastage when the water has been restored,” Mayisela said.
For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, residents are urged to contact Call Centre number: 080 131 3013 or EWS WhatsApp number : 073 1483 477
IOL