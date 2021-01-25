Third Gauteng marker dies of Covid-19

Johannesburg - A third Gauteng marker has died of Covid-19 in three weeks. The 56-year old tourism senior marker died on Sunday morning of Covid-19 complications, says Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi,. She was working at the Florida High School marking centre at the time of her death. Lesufi said the marker had displayed Covid-19 symptoms two weeks ago. She was relieved of her duties on January 12, so that she could receive necessary medical attention.

However, Lesufi said, the department received information on Sunday morning that she had lost her battle with Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this moment and we will be providing them with all the necessary psychosocial support.

“This is the third marker to fall to the coronavirus in Gauteng since the start of the matric examination processes which were concluded on January 22.”

Lesufi commended Gauteng education officials for their unwavering commitment to providing quality education.

“We again laud the commitment displayed by education officials – from teachers to non-teaching staff – who have continued to work in the face of this deadly virus; their sacrifices are not in vain,” he said.

The first marker, who died two weeks ago, was found unconscious in her room by the centre manager of the Jeppe High marking centre where she was based.

The manager had gone to check on her as she had not reported for duty. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The second marker,who was based at the same marking centre and was also an isiXhosa marker, died at home last week.

The 55-year-old woman was part of the group who were released from marking on January 14, following the news of the colleague who had collapsed and later died.

