This is how long you will have to self isolate if you test positive for Covid-19

Durban - If you test positive for Covid-19, you need to self-isolate for 10 days. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID), the recommended isolation period for patients with Covid-19 infection is reduced from 14 to 10 days.

The NICD said the recommendation was based on evidence that most patients with a mild Covid-19 infection continued to shed the virus from their upper airways for approximately 7-12 days.

Furthermore, the presence of detectable virus when testing does not necessarily imply infectiousness. It has been proven that in mild cases, virus cultures are generally only positive for 8-9 days after symptom onset.

The NICD said asymptomatic patients represented a conceptual challenge, since it was not possible to estimate where in the course of viral shedding they were at the point at which they tested positive.

“We therefore advise that an asymptomatic patient must remain in isolation for a period of 10 days following the date of their positive results."