The Corvus splendens, or house crow, is to be eradicated by the eThekwini municipality. Photo: Supplied.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality on Thursday asked residents to help with the monitoring of the invasive alien bird Corvus splendens, the house crow, also known as the Indian house crow, which it plans to eliminate. The species needed to be eradicated to prevent its establishment in other areas, the city said via an emailed statement.

"The presence of house crows in the city has huge negative impacts on biodiversity, economy and human health and residents are encouraged to report any sightings.

"It displaces native bird species from traditional roosts and feeds on their chicks and eggs. In agricultural fields, it has been reported destroying crops at different stages. It is associated with human habitations where it feeds on rubbish and left-overs. House crows can survive on anything that is edible including field crops, insects, small reptiles and mammals, bird’s eggs, chicks, and fruits."

The species is listed as invasive under Category 1a of the National Environmental Management, Biodiversity Act 2004 (Act no. 10 of 2004). It must be eradicated, and its trading is prohibited, said the city.