This is why the traffic is slow on the N3

Durban: Motorists on the N3 can expect delays as clean up operations are currently underway following a truck crash.
According to the N3 Toll Route Concession, two trucks were involved in a serious crash near Harrismith on Thursday morning.
This resulted in a total road closure, and all traffic was stacked while emergency services attended to the scene.
The N3TC said traffic is now being accommodated using contraflow to pass the scene.
“Road users should, however, continue to expect slow-moving traffic and delays while the recovery and clean-up operations continue, and the extensive backlog of traffic is being cleared,” a spokesperson said.
N3TC thanked road users for their patience and understanding and appreciated the dedication and efforts of the road incident management services who are working on the scene to reopen the roadway to traffic as quickly and safely as possible.
IOL