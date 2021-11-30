Thoshan Panday charged for R47 million Soccer World Cup fraud wants his bail conditions relaxed

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday who has been charged with fraud and corruption connected to the 2010 World Cup wants his bail conditions relaxed. Panday and eight other co-accused, including his wife and elderly mother, appeared in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson, said the matter was postponed to May 4, 2022 for the State to provide further particulars as requested via correspondence by the accused. The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering. KZN provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni, along with two other former policemen, Colonel Navin Madeo and Ashwin Narainpershad, have also been charged.

The four others include Panday’s mother Arvenda, 69, his wife, Privisha Panday, 45, his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, 37, brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj, 44, and personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman, 35. The group is accused of defrauding the SAPS by inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the World Cup amounting to R47 million. Panday’s family is accused of being party to a common purpose with him and others to defraud the SAPS, through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS.

The policemen accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police. According to Seboka, Panday requested through an application that his bail conditions be relaxed. “That matter will be heard through a separate judge on a date still to be determined. The State will bring a counter application for the cancellation of his bail.

“In addition, Judge J I Henriques cancelled the warrant of arrest of Tasleem Rahiman, who was not present at the last appearance.” All nine accused are out on bail of varying amounts, starting from R5 000. Panday is out on R100 000 bail.