Thousands of majorettes, cheerleaders to descend on Durban

The glitz and glamour of the Hollywoodbets Durban July may have departed Durban’s sunny winter shores, but the city will soon glisten with the presence of almost 3,000 majorettes and cheerleaders from all over the country. The South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (SAMCA) National Championships will take place from tomorrow until Saturday July 8 at the Queensmead Hockey Stadium in Umbilo, the first time since 2017 that the event is being held in KwaZulu-Natal.

Already, a total of 2,275 athletes – comprising 693 cheerleaders and 1,582 majorettes, from 98 teams across the country have registered to take part in this prestigious event, and more are still to register. Teams will compete in a number of different display types and categories in primary school, high school, and tertiary divisions, and the programme is set to be glamorously jam-packed, with performances starting as early as 7:45am and ending after 10pm on some days. Weekday events will comprise heats and semi-finals while the primary school finals will be held on Friday evening and the high school and tertiary finals on the Saturday evening. Also on Saturday evening, South Africa will host the first African Continental cheerleading championships at the event.

While this is the second SAMCA National Championships to take place since the sport resumed at the end of the Covid lockdowns, KwaZulu-Natal Majorette and Cheerleading Association (KZNMCA) chairperson Taryn Dressing says a number of teams will be competing again on the national stage for the first time since 2019. “We are so excited to be welcoming more than 100 teams to KZN next week and not only showcasing all our athletes’ hard work over this past season, but sharing our wonderful Durban weather and hospitality with everyone. “With so many young ladies set to shine and show off their skill and brilliance, we are truly looking forward to a spectacular competition. That, and that little bit extra dazzle that KZN has in store for its athletes and spectators.”

Having worked closely with KZNMCA and the National Championships local organising committee, SAMCA president Wayne Oberem says the week-long event will be professionally planned, managed by many enthusiastic people, and “filled with surprises”. “The entertainment offered by all the teams competing is going to be of the highest standard and quality. You will be able to appreciate the creativity, beauty, and dedication which our athletes and coaches will be presenting. “We are also elated to be hosting the first African Continental Championships, exposing Africa to the world of Cheer.”