Three children, including 4-month-old baby die after eating noodles

Durban: Police have opened an inquest after three children died after eating two-minute noodles in Gqeberha. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, SAPS Motherwell detectives are investigating an inquest following the death of three children aged 11, 7, and a 4-month-old baby boy.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, the three children accompanied their grandparents on a visit to relatives in New Brighton. “They stayed over, and on Sunday, the 11-year-old girl went to the shop and bought a packet of 2-minute noodles. “She then cooked it, and the three children ate it before leaving to go back to Motherwell.

“When they arrived home in Motherwell, the 11-year-old complained of nausea. “Her grandmother gave her some water to drink. “The 7-year-old also complained of stomach cramps and nausea.

“While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away. “Shortly after the two children left for hospital, the baby also passed away while en route to hospital in another vehicle.” Naidu said a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the exact cause of their deaths.