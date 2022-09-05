Three children perish in Eastern Cape shack fire as mum goes to shop

Police said at about 6.15am, the father of the children left for work and the mother left the sleeping children to go to a nearby shop.

Pretoria - Three Eastern Cape children died in a shack fire in Pendla Street, New Brighton on Monday morning.

“On her return, she found the shack on fire and despite desperate attempts by the neighbours to save them, the fire was too intense and they died,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade.

The children, an 11-month-old boy, 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were positively identified.