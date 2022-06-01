Three family members arrested in connection with murder of 18-year-old learner

Johannesburg - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested three family members for their alleged role in the assault and killing of an 18-year-old learner. Gladys Mashabane, 51, Skholiwe Mbuyane, 27, and Sandiso Mbuyane, 26, appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court yesterday, facing a charge of murder.

All three suspects have been remanded in custody until June 3, when their formal bail application will be heard at the Masoyi Periodical Court. It is alleged that the deceased, Andile Sambo, 18, who was a Grade 10 learner at Bhekiswako Secondary School, was assaulted by his aunt and three family members at their residential home in Numbi Trust. The suspects allegedly accused him of breaking a window and stealing a T-shirt.

The deceased was allegedly then severely assaulted with a wooden lock and a sjambok. Sambo is said to have suffered blows to the head and on various other parts of his body. He was taken to Phola Nsikazi Clinic for medical treatment, where he was certified dead, having succumbed to his injuries. The trio were subsequently arrested. A fourth suspect who allegedly took part in the assault is still on the run. Police stated that they expect to arrest and charge him soon.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the incident and has called on parents to set a positive example. She also spoke out against members of the public taking the law into their own hands. IOL