Three fleeing suspects cornered and arrested after robbery at Chinese business in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Three alleged robbers have been arrested in Mpumalanga after they robbed a business run by a Chinese national at Amersfoort. “The members responded swiftly to a duty call after receiving news of a robbery at one of the business premises owned by a Chinese national,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the robbery took place at about 7pm on Monday. The business owner told police he was robbed of cash by four suspects who fled in a maroon Chevrolet Cruze. The victim told police that the vehicle had headed towards Ermelo. “A multidisciplinary team of law enforcement agencies was swiftly assembled, which consisted of SAPS members and private security stakeholders. SAPS members at Ermelo were immediately alerted of the vehicle that was entering their policing precinct,” said Mohlala.

“The collaboration resulted in the vehicle being cornered. Three suspects were arrested and the suspected stolen cash recovered. However, one of the suspects evaded arrest and he is still at large.” The vehicle allegedly used in the robbery was confiscated. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier, police in Mpumalanga said a warrant officer has been arrested at Kabokweni, on allegations of being in possession of stolen roofing timber. Mohlala said a truck ferrying roofing timber had been hijacked at Phola Park, in Kabokweni, on Friday. The investigation led them to a house belonging to a police officer. Timber believed to have been stolen in the hijacking was found.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mohlala said Warrant Officer Elvis Oswald Chirwa, 49, was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. Chirwa appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the case was postponed to Friday for a bail application. IOL