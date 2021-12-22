Three killed on N3 near Lion’s River KZN

Durban: Three people were killed in a collision on the N3 highway near Lion’s River on Wednesday morning. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said a truck and a light motor vehicle were involved in the crash.

One person sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. Picture: Supplied “Tragically, three people, a male and two females were killed.”

McKenzie said the three had been travelling in the light motor vehicle. “Another person, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.” McKenzie said the scene was being cleared and the SAPS was investigating the cause of the crash.