Three killed on N3 near Lion’s River KZN
Durban: Three people were killed in a collision on the N3 highway near Lion’s River on Wednesday morning.
Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said a truck and a light motor vehicle were involved in the crash.
“Tragically, three people, a male and two females were killed.”
McKenzie said the three had been travelling in the light motor vehicle.
“Another person, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.”
McKenzie said the scene was being cleared and the SAPS was investigating the cause of the crash.
Last week, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said its latest review of recent traffic and crash data revealed that the high number of single-vehicle crashes on the N3 were linked to driver error.
Of the number of crashes during the period, 71% of light-vehicle crashes and 80% of heavy motor vehicle (truck) crashes were attributed to driver error.
IOL