Three people, including pensioner, to remain behind bars over killing of young Nkandla traditional leader

Durban- Three suspects charged with the murder of Ibambabukhosi Mzomuhle Zondi, 24, outside his Nkandla home last month will remain behind bars. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the suspects made a second appearance in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the case was adjourned for December 23 for Legal Aid.

At the time of the killing, police said they attended to a murder complaint at Mpotholo area in Nkandla, where Zondi was fatally shot by unknown people outside his home. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head, abdomen and leg. They said the motive for the killing was unknown.

MORE ON THIS Young Nkandla traditional leader shot dead outside his home

This week police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the investigation had been handed over to a team from the Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) who worked tirelessly to arrest the suspects. “Through outstanding investigative skills, unyielding perseverance and dedication, three arrests were made.” Naicker said the accused, aged between 49 and 73, included two women and a man.