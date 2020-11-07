Three people killed, teenager critically injured in two separate car crashes in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - A man was killed early on Saturday morning when his car crashed into the side of a truck on Adonis Road in Bedworth Park in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 5.40am to find the light motor vehicle partially wedged underneath the trailer of the truck. A man was found trapped inside the car, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said. "Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver of the truck, fortunately, escaped injury. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said. In a separate accident in Gauteng, late on Thursday night, two men were killed and a teenager was critically injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on Andries Pretorius Road in Edenvale in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the vehicle upright in the middle of the road. Two men and a 17-year-old teenager were found trapped inside the car, he said.

"On closer inspection, medics found that one man had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. On the assessment of the two other patients, medics found that the second man and young woman were both in a critical condition."

Rescue services had to use specialised tools to free the two trapped in the car. Unfortunately, once the man was freed, his vital signs rapidly diminished. Despite the efforts of paramedics the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager was treated for her injuries and was provided with advanced life support interventions before she was airlifted to a nearby hospital, Meiring said.

- African News Agency