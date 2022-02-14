Three people nabbed after missing KZN man found dead in a river, with his throat slit

Durban:Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a kidnapped man who was found dead in a river in KZN. Police said Mbuso Patrick Nhlosi, 22, had been missing since February 7.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, police worked tirelessly, trying to connect all the dots regarding his disappearance. “His lifeless body was found on February 9, dumped in the uMngeni River next to KwaDabeka with a slit throat and stab wounds on the head.” Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Ntuzuma SAPS for investigation.

“The investigative team managed to make a breakthrough when they arrested three suspects, aged between 37 and 40, for the murder.” All three suspects appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court and were remanded in custody. The case was adjourned to February 18.

Last week, Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA made an urgent appeal for community members to be on the lookout for Nhlosi. He said a vendor working in the Verulam bus rank claimed that five armed men were seen forcing Ngcobo into a silver/grey Toyota Etios at gunpoint. Balram said Nhlosi’s body was identified by his tattoos by his sister.