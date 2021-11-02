Three people shot dead outside PMB voting station after allegedly opening fire on police

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of three people outside a voting station on Monday. Spokesperson Grace Langa said the incident took place in a township in Azalea, Plessislaer.

“It is alleged that three men had parked their vehicle under a tree next to a voting station in Azalea. “When the police saw this vehicle, they approached it. Three men… got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police officers. “The police retaliated and all three were fatally wounded.”

Langa said the motive for why the men were in a vehicle that had no number plates, and had parked next to a voting station, was not known. “As we continue with our investigations, more information will be brought forward.” She said Ipid was investigating a case of death as a result of police action.