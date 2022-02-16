Three women file lawsuit against Harvard University over SA professor's alleged sexual advances

Durban - A South African education professor, teaching at Harvard University in the US, has been accused of sexual harassment. Professor John Comaroff, a professor of African and African American studies and anthropology has been accused by at least three women graduates of committing verbal and physical harassment, including kissing and groping women against their will.

The Harvard Crimson reported that the women have now filed a lawsuit against the prestigious institution, slating them for not taking action. Margaret G Czerwienski, Lilia M Kilburn, and Amulya Mandava have filed a 65-page suit against Comaroff. In the article, the women claim that Comaroff subjected Kilburn "to a pattern of gender-based harassment and assault continuing from 2017 until at least April 2019 using threats, intimidation, and coercion."

He also allegedly "threatened, intimidated, and coerced" Mandava and Czerwienski for warning others about his sexual misconduct "with the goal of inducing them to stop their speech and opposition to his sexual harassment and gender discrimination." Professor Comaroff denies the allegations. According to Harvard spokesperson, Rachael Dane, the University disputes the claims.

She added that the lawsuit is in no way fair or accurate. According to the Washington Post, more than 35 Harvard faculty members signed a letter supporting Comaroff, however, nearly all of those professors - many of them internationally renowned - retracted their names. In a statement on its Facebook page, Harvard said it acknowledged the complaints made by students against Professor Comaroff and conducted a thorough review.