Thulas Nxesi becomes fifth cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA - South Africa's Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has become the fifth member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive to test positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19), the presidency has confirmed. The minister received his test results on Friday, the presidency said in a statement. This was Nxesi's fourth round of tests to be conducted since South Africa's first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal on March 5. It was the first time Nxesi had tested positive. "Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All [staff] members of the office of the minister who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing. The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus," the presidency said. Nxesi is the fifth member of the national executive to contract the coronavirus, following Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, and Deputy Justice and Correctional Services Minister Patekile Holomisa.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Holomisa had since recovered, and "we wish our other colleagues, including minister Nxesi, a speedy recovery".

"We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vain, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families, and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks, and practice physical distancing. Together we can beat the coronavirus," the presidency statement said.

At least three of South Africa's nine provincial premiers have also so far tested positive for the virus - Alan Winde of the Western Cape, David Makhura of Gauteng, and Job Mokgoro of the North West.