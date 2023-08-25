TikTok’s ‘Pink Sauce’ creator claims to be broke, can’t feed her children and is losing her home

The infamous Pink Sauce became a TikTok and online sensation in 2022 after its creator Chef Pii posted the condiment and users wanted to use it in their dishes. This US-based creator, whose real name is Veronica Shaw, quickly hopped onto the momentum and created a thriving business.

However, this process was not without its challenges, as some users shared pictures of the concoction looking vile after receiving it. Shaw rebutted any criticism about the product. According to her, it was made of ranch flavouring, coconut cream, dragon fruit and onion powder. However, she admitted on TikTok that the Pink Sauce was not Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved. “What do you mean FDA-approved? I don’t sell medical products,” she said on a TikTok live.

When it looked like her business was doomed, a company swooped in and allegedly offered to distribute her product at Walmart, a large American supermarket chain. Now things have take another turn, as Shaw claims to be financially destitute, without money for her children and is about to lose her home. She launched a GoFundMe effort to raise $100,000 (about R1,885,144) for herself.

“I am the founder of The Pink Sauce LLC. one of the most viral sauce sensations of 2022. As a young entrepreneur with big dreams, I followed my intuition and went forth toward my dreams to create something new,” she wrote on the crowdfunding platform. “I made a few mistakes on the way. Which lead me to trust a company that is trying to take everything away from me. They lied to me.” She alleges they are not paying her and are not being forthcoming with documents.

Shaw claims she has attempted several times to contact them and reach an agreement, but they refuse to refund her for marketing expenditures she claims she paid for with her own money. “I have been silenced and financially sabotaged. I am a single mom and I do everything for my kids. Right now I don't even have enough money to buy my kids food on my own. My mom is on disability and has been giving us $20 (around R376) just to get by on a daily basis. “I haven't been able to get my kids clothes or anything. I am currently facing an eviction that has gone into default the sheriffs can come to my door any day now. I need legal help. They are refusing to pay me the royalty that is owed to me. I don't know what else to do. I can't give up. I need help.”