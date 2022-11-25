Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a cash robbery in the run-up to festive season

Cape Town – As the festive season approaches and festivities begin this weekend, the South African Police Service has urged members of the public to avoid carrying large amounts of cash or keeping it at home. According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, there are safer options than carrying wads of cash.

“Carry as little cash as possible and consider making use of cellphone banking and internet transfers to pay accounts. Bank accounts must be opened and transfers should be done at a bank to avoid robberies. “This is very pertinent as many stokvels will be sharing their savings with members and placing themselves at risk by withdrawing cash. In most cases, the venues and times for these activities are leaked to criminals who then rob them of their cash. “People are being robbed of their hard-earned cash and there have been instances in the past where people have been killed during robberies,” Gwala said.

The SAPS has therefore shared tips with members of the public to avoid becoming a victim of a cash robbery: The nine tips are: When depositing cash, alternate the days and times.

Avoid making cash deposits. Never make your bank visits public, even to those closest to you. When depositing cash, do not openly display the money you may have while standing in the bank queue.

Avoid carrying bags or briefcases of money or openly displaying your deposit receipt book. Identify another bank branch nearby that you can visit to ensure your banking pattern cannot easily become recognisable or detected. If the cash you regularly deposit increases as your business grows, consider making use of a cash management company.

Refrain from giving employees their salaries in full view of the public. Instead, make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank. Refrain from driving to the bank in your company-branded vehicle on a payday. [email protected]