TIPS: Your ultimate guide to managing Eskom’s load shedding

Load shedding refers to the controlled, intentional power cuts that are implemented by the state-owned utility company, Eskom, to manage the demand for electricity. This is due to the limited supply of electricity and the need to balance demand and supply in the electricity grid.

Story continues below Advertisement

Load shedding is implemented in stages, with each stage representing a certain number of hours that the electricity supply will be cut. Eskom provides a schedule for the load shedding on its website and in the local media, so that people can plan ahead and prepare for power outages. What are the reasons for load shedding ? Ageing infrastructure: Insufficient generation capacity: Dependence on coal: Poor maintenance & Corruption: Workforce challenges: Financial difficulties: Technical faults: To minimize the impact of load shedding, here are several steps that you can take:

Keep informed: Invest in backup power: Save energy: Store essential items: Prepare for emergencies: Plan your day: Be mindful of water: Use alternative cooking methods: Keep warm: Be patient: Load shedding is a reality that affects all South Africans and it is important to be prepared and take proactive steps to minimize its impact. By following the tips mentioned above and keeping yourself informed, you can manage the power cuts and continue with your daily routine. IOL