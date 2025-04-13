TMPD launches Easter Road Safety campaign to combat reckless driving

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has vowed to crack down on reckless driving and lawlessness on the roads during the Easter period, aiming to ensure a safe journey for all road users. The TMPD made the commitment during the launch of the Easter Road Safety campaign in Hammanskraal township on Friday, which included a roadblock to inspect vehicles for roadworthiness.

During the roadblock, authorities intercepted a bus overloaded with passengers and a bakkie carrying items that exceeded its loading capacity. Mayor Nasiphi Moya, who was in attendance, cautioned motorists to be vigilant and obey the road rules. “Our teams will have 50 additional vehicles this season to help enforce by-laws. We know that some drivers don’t follow the rules of the road, and that’s why it’s vital that our teams are prepared,” she said.

TMPD spokesperson senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said road safety operations continued across all regions of Tshwane following the launch, resulting in the arrest of at least 26 motorists for drunk driving. TMPD officers arrested 20 motorists for drunk driving in an operation conducted in Mamelodi East, five for the same offence at the N1/N4 Proefplaas Interchange and one in Hammanskraal. “While this number may seem small compared to the other regions, every arrest for drunk driving is a step toward making the roads safer for everyone. The fact that so many motorists were caught engaging in this dangerous behavior highlights the importance of such operations in ensuring road safety. These operations are aimed at ensuring the safety of all road users during this Easter holiday,” he said.

SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, reported that police successfully executed Operation Shanela in the Silverton and Garsfontein areas. Led by Major-General Samuel Thine, District Commissioner of Tshwane, a joint law enforcement operation was conducted by a team comprising representatives from the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Department, TMPD and Tracker SA. The operation, according to Van Dyk, resulted in the arrest of 318 suspects for various offences, the apprehension of wanted individuals and the enforcement of liquor regulations in the targeted areas.

At least 249 suspects were arrested for various crimes, which include 75 for gender-based violence, five for murder, three for attempted murder, 12 for armed robbery and three for rape incidents. Van Dyk said the operation included a roadblock in Silverton and compliance raids across the area, resulting in 27 undocumented individuals detained pending deportation, and one person arrested and fined for employing undocumented immigrants. “A total of 803 individuals and 258 vehicles were searched. Additionally, 79 vehicles were verified to determine if they had been reported stolen, leading to the recovery of a Toyota Prado that had been stolen in Garsfontein earlier in the month,” he said.

Police searched and patrolled 31 identified premises and crime hotspots, resulting in three arrests for drug possession and seizure of three sachets of crystal meth and one mandrax tablet. At least 25 people were arrested and fined for public drinking, 12 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and authorities issued 25 AARTO infringement notices, totaling R13,750 for Road Traffic Act violations. Four out of five inspected establishments were shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, and authorities confiscated 161,244 ml of alcohol.