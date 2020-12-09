Toe the line or face harsher restrictions, warns KZN health MEC

Durban - "If the people of KwaZulu-Natal do not change their attitudes, the province is at risk of being slapped with tough new Covid-19 restrictions that are similar or more stringent than those imposed in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality." This is the warning from KZN MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. She was speaking during the opening of a new Covid-19 facility in the Amajuba District earlier today. Simelane-Zulu said KZN had recorded 882 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the province's cumulative caseload to 132 607 with 9 578 active cases. Speaking at the launch, the MEC said the facility now boasts 33 brand-new fully-equipped isolation beds, state-of-the-art buildings and other infrastructure; and an improved staff complement - all ready to treat patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"From a dilapidated facility with crumbling infrastructure, and makeshift beds positioned in the corridors, the 80-year-old district hospital has undergone an impressive major transformation in just six months," she said.

She said the Niemeyer Hospital was among the first to be repurposed, soon after confirmation of the country’s first Covid- 19 case in March 2020.

"It started on May 8 and was completed on October 1, and was done in line with the department’s approach that each of the province’s 11 districts had to have a designated Covid-19 hospital. Covid-19 was bad for us when it started. But it also gave us an opportunity to improve our facilities.

’’I’m very excited to be here today, because when I compare what I saw when I first came to the facility, there’s a huge difference. Today, we have a grade-A hospital that has proper isolation, and ICU beds. Even the patients are happy to come to this facility, and the clinicians here are quite happy to be working in an environment that looks like this.

’’After Covid, we are going to bring back the services that the hospital was offering previously, but was unable to manage properly, due to a lack of infrastructure, which was falling apart," she said.

Speaking about the growing Covid-19 cases, the MEC said the increase was concerning.

"We’ve started the festive season and because we couldn’t hold the majority of activities and community programmes during the year, they’ve been shifted to the December holiday period.

’’Unfortunately, if that is not managed properly, there’s a likelihood of them becoming super-spreader events, which might spread the virus even further.

’’As a result, we are calling on the community to ensure that they continue to adhere to the protocols, such as wearing their face masks, washing their hands regularly with soap and water and hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing," she said.

The MEC called on communities to adhere to regulations.

"If they don't, government will have to step in and be more strict. The President recently spoke about tightening the bolts in one municipality. We are not an exception.

’’Should it become clear that we are becoming a hot spot as the Province of KZN, the President will do the same thing to us as a province in its entirety or as certain cities and towns within the province, where the numbers are increasing," she said.

“So, we are calling on our people to really ensure that they adhere to these regulations, so that we are not affected adversely.”

