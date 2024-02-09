Top 5 secret getaways in the Northern Cape this month of love

It is the month of love and this does not mean you need to be stuck at home. Instead, explore the Northern Cape which has proven to be a gem among provinces with its scenic beauty, picturesque views and incredible activities. This February, do something extra and book a romantic getaway for you and your significant other away from all the hustle and bustle of the city.

These locations are not only stellar but its beauty resonates with anyone wanting something different this month of love. The Falls Guest House The guesthouse is a luxurious B&B to stay over at. However, there are basic self-catering facilities in the room. Picture: The Falls Guest House website This guest house not only brings the vibes with its scenery but is also not far from the Augrubies Falls National Park.

Here you can enjoy numerous hiking trails before heading to its most prized activity - the waterfall. The waterfall called Aukoerebis by the Khoi, which means ‘great noise’ can be viewed and those insta-worthy pictures can be snapped. The waterfall runs into the Orange River and a walk atop the gorge will allow for amazing views of several areas. Kuru-Kuru Guest House This beautiful guest house is hidden in the beautiful suburb of Kuruman.

While the Northern Cape is known for its scorching temperatures, each unit is air-conditioned and feature en-suite bathrooms. All rooms also contain fans and heaters. Braai facilities and a guest bar is located on the premises. A full English continental breakfast is served in the dining area and breakfast and lunch packs can be provided. Supper vouchers are available upon request.

From the guest house, you and your partner can head over to view the Eye of Kuruman. This natural spring supplies water to the regions, into the Kuruman River. It is said to be the largest fountain in the southern hemisphere pumping approximately 20,000 to 30,000 litres a day. Agama Tented Camp If you’re into glamping, this one is for you.

Nestled between the indigenous flora of Namaqualand, the Agama Tented Camp is located in Garies. It features an outdoor pool and views of the surrounding mountains and landscapes. Each electricity-free tent has a private shower and flush toilet, lanterns are provided in tens and breakfast and supper is served in the dining area which is powered by a generator and solar panels.

So you do not have to worry about load shedding. The Skilpad and Namaqua National Park is 50km away from your destination. Xaus Lodge This lodge offers secluded accommodation and is oned by traditional South African communities. The traditionally designed chalets are a sight to behold and is decorated with furniture to enhance the authentic atmosphere of the Kgalagadi.

Views of many animal species at the water pan can be seen. Guests can go on guided bush walks and visit bushmen artists in their village. A free shuttle service is available. Rogge Cloof This country house located 15 minutes drive from Sutherland is a romantic getaway needed for this month of love.

The Rogge Cloof is a biosphere reserved located in the Karoo region and offers self-catering and all-inclusive accommodation. Guests can enjoy game drives, fossil hunting, wine tasting, hiking, cycling, star gazing and even volcano visits. Rogge Cloof is also 40 minutes away from the South African Astronomical Observatory and the Southern African Large Telescope.