Top Eskom employee allegedly paid an assassin R400,000 for hit on colleague

State electricity public utility Eskom is once again embroiled in scandal and this time is goes beyond load shedding. The assassination attempt was allegedly directed at Dorothy Mmushi, who is part of Eskom’s forensics department, after she filed a criminal case against her colleagues with the Hawks.

This is according to a report by “City Press”. Mmushi is said to have began discovering syndicates and quickly found that a co-worker was collaborating with specific service providers to steal from the firm. Now she is said to have gotten a phone call in which an unknown hired killer stated that he was being paid to kill her. He reportedly claimed that it was people within her camp, colleagues that had ordered the hit on her.

In addition to this, the hired gun supposedly disclosed to Mmushi that three other hitmen had been sent to execute the alleged murder plot. “I have been paid R50,000 already and I’ll get the balance after I kill you ... I need you to understand properly what I am telling you. Your boss who works with the people (who compensated me) says you’re disturbing them. “Your boss is eating with these people. There are cases around certain tenders that you’re busy investigating and, my sister, I was supposed to kill you a long time ago,” the assassin was quoted by “City Press” as saying.

Mmushi purportedly informed Eskom and the SAPS about the incident and contacted Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya. She claims, however, that Lebeya has failed to even make an attempt to arrest this hitman and that her reports to Eskom appear to have gone unnoticed. According to reports, high-ranking officials have frequently been tied to illegal conduct at the state-owned utility, which is one of the primary causes of the country's energy problem.