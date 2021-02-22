Top NW government official arrested following discovery of 100 stolen livestock on his farm

Johannesburg - A top North West government official and his shepherd have been arrested after 100 stolen cattle and calves was found on his farm. Some of the positively identified livestock was handed back to their owners and the rest were taken to a pound while the pair was taken into custody. Allegations are that farmers in the nearby farm hired a chopper to look for their stud bull worth R120 000 which was stolen. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone said the bull together with cattle were reported stolen at Delareyville and Sannieshof police stations between 2 and February 18 2021. “During the search they were found at the suspect’s farm in Barberspan outside Delareyville. Subsequently, 11 cattle were positively identified by owners while others were seized and taken to Lichtenburg pound for further investigation as their brand marks were tampered with. Investigation into the matter continues,” he said.

It was also reported that six stolen stud Bonsmara cattle to the value of R189 000 were also found on the official’s farm.

The DA in the North West said the events indicate the disqualification and lack of political will of the police to investigate and resolve livestock theft. The party said farmers were in most cases finding themselves having to use their own resources to do the work that police are constitutionally responsible for.

The DA has demanded that an in-depth investigation by the Hawks and SAPS be urgently implemented into the livestock held on other farms belonging to the accused to ensure that justice is done.

“The shocking rate at which rural crimes such as farm attacks, murders and livestock theft continue proves once again that implementing a rural safety strategy, as promised by Police Minister Bheki Cele still [doesn't result] in anything,” the party said.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the farmers, members of the community and the police for their cooperation which resulted in the recoveries and eventual arrest of the suspects.

