Tow truck driver fatally shot in Amanzimtoti

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a tow truck driver was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in eManzimtoti. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that on June 20, at 2.45am, two males were in a tow truck when they were shot by unknown suspects, who fled in their getaway vehicle.

“A 25-year-old driver sustained gunshot wounds on the head and was declared dead at the scene,” said Gwala. Gwala said a 22-year-old passenger sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. Both cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated eManzimtoti SAPS.

Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med, said just after 2am on Sunday morning, paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident, on Kingsway Road in the eManzimtoti area. “Two people sustained multiple gunshot wounds with one person suffering fatal injuries,” said Van Reenen. Van Reenen said details surrounding the shooting were unknown.