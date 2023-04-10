Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 10, 2023

Traffic police ramp up safety patrols as holidaymakers travel back home

Traffic police conduct safety patrols as holidaymakers travel back home. Picture: Tumi Pakkies /African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Gauteng - Traffic police have vowed to intensify patrolling on the province’s roads in a bid to ensure the safety of holidaymakers as they return home following the Easter long weekend.

According to the traffic officials, “the heightened police visibility is aimed at ensuring road safety, thus reducing road crashes, leading to fatalities along Gauteng’s major routes”.

Preliminary statistics indicate that up to 20 road fatalities have been recorded in Gauteng over the weekend and most have been attributed to jay walking, reckless and negligent driving and disregarding traffic signals.

Law enforcement operations are set to be conducted to monitor road users through intensified pedestrian operations, K78 roadblocks, driver and vehicles assessments, speed law enforcement operations, reckless and negligent driving operations, incident management and search-and-seizure operations.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to monitor road users and pedestrians to ensure that there is no jaywalking and that drivers adhere to the prescribed speed limits,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson.

He added: “Motorists are urged to continue exercising caution by adhering to road rules and regulations and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.”

Traffic police also extended their messages of condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to who are receiving medical treatment as a result of injuries sustained in crashes over the Easter period.

As part of the high impact Easter holidays operations, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and KwaZulu Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka have been monitoring traffic enforcement.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and KwaZulu Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka have been monitoring traffic enforcement. Picture: GCIS

On Monday, they started on the N3 in Mooi River in a multi-disciplinary operation led by National Traffic Police, Road Traffic Inspectorate, South African Police Services and Mpofana local traffic.

