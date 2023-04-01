8 people killed on N1 after minibus taxi collides head-on with light delivery vehicle

Johannesburg - Eight people were killed in a car accident on the N1, northbound towards Musina when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle at about 5am on Saturday. The incident that happened just before Baobab Tollgate in Vhembe District claimed the lives of five men and three women, while eight other people who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

The road is still temporarily closed for emergency services to attend to the scene. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes or exercise patience if unable to change the route. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani sent condolences to the families of the deceased. "We are deeply saddened by the news and pray for the departed, and the families they leave behind. We also pray for the healing of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

“We are heading to Easter long weekend, which will see a heightened presence of motor vehicles on our roads, as people will be travelling to different parts of the province to spend time with their families,” she said. Radzilani further warned that although this period of the year is meant to be joyous as families reunite, past experience has shown that there will always be those among road users who are reckless on the roads. Driver behaviour, which includes reckless driving, overtaking at unsafe spots, speeding, overloading, and drunk driving, counts as the number one cause of road accidents and fatalities, she said.