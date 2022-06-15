Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Youth Day march to affect routes in Pretoria

A national unemployment campaign march took place at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown. The protesters’ demands include permanent jobs for all, creating jobs opportunities for the youth, and scraping 18-35 age limit from all government jobs. File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

A national unemployment campaign march took place at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown. The protesters’ demands include permanent jobs for all, creating jobs opportunities for the youth, and scraping 18-35 age limit from all government jobs. File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be taking to the streets on Youth Day, in a march to submit a memorandum to the office of the Presidency, regarding the circumstances which the current generation of youth are living under.

The march will also be in commemoration of the class of 1976.

Story continues below Advertisement

The memorandum that will be submitted will address issues of unemployment in the country, specifically among the youth – this is among many other challenges mentioned.

Although the total number of unemployed youth declined by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, the number still remains high and concerning.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said: “The marchers will gather from 10am, at open space in Kirkness Street and Park Street, Loftus, Pretoria.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The route of the march is expected to affect certain routes from 10am till 2.30pm, when the march is expected to come to an end once they arrive at the Union Buildings, and have handed over the memorandum.

The route of the march is as follows:

From open space at Kirkness Street and Park Street, they will join Park Street and turn left onto Leyds Street. The marchers will then proceed straight until they join Zeederberg Street, and turn right onto Madiba Street to reach Union Buildings in Arcadia, Pretoria,” said Mahamba

Story continues below Advertisement

The following intersections will be affected by the march:

Farenden Street

Beckett Street

Story continues below Advertisement

Wessels Street

Bourke Street

Leyds Street

Francis Baard Street

Pretorius Street

Stanza Bopape Street

Madiba Street

Tshwane Metro Police officers have been deployed to monitor the march on Thursday, and all the streets that will be affected. Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as:

Walton Jameson Street

Kotze Street

Justice Mahommed Street

IOL

Related Topics:

City of TshwaneYouth Day

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta