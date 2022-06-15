Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Youth Day march to affect routes in Pretoria

Johannesburg - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be taking to the streets on Youth Day, in a march to submit a memorandum to the office of the Presidency, regarding the circumstances which the current generation of youth are living under.
The march will also be in commemoration of the class of 1976.
The memorandum that will be submitted will address issues of unemployment in the country, specifically among the youth – this is among many other challenges mentioned.
Although the total number of unemployed youth declined by 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, the number still remains high and concerning.
Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said: “The marchers will gather from 10am, at open space in Kirkness Street and Park Street, Loftus, Pretoria.”
The route of the march is expected to affect certain routes from 10am till 2.30pm, when the march is expected to come to an end once they arrive at the Union Buildings, and have handed over the memorandum.
The route of the march is as follows:
From open space at Kirkness Street and Park Street, they will join Park Street and turn left onto Leyds Street. The marchers will then proceed straight until they join Zeederberg Street, and turn right onto Madiba Street to reach Union Buildings in Arcadia, Pretoria,” said Mahamba
The following intersections will be affected by the march:
Farenden Street
Beckett Street
Wessels Street
Bourke Street
Leyds Street
Francis Baard Street
Pretorius Street
Stanza Bopape Street
Madiba Street
Tshwane Metro Police officers have been deployed to monitor the march on Thursday, and all the streets that will be affected. Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as:
Walton Jameson Street
Kotze Street
Justice Mahommed Street
IOL