Bolt urges riders to report drivers who charge extra fares on app

Rustenburg - The e-hailing app Bolt has called on riders to report drivers who charge additional fee for trips amid complaints over fuel prices in recent months. This followed reports that some drivers in Polokwane in Limpopo charged an additional fee of R10 for trips.

In a letter to drivers, Bolt said it was unacceptable to charge extra fees to riders. "We are able to track and detect such activity on the platform to ensure that Bolt's quality standards are maintained within the city." read the letter. Drivers found to be charging extra fee for trips were warned that they would be suspended.

"We would like to remind you that the Bolt App determines the pricing for routes and not drivers or passengers. "Bolt rides are charged per trip. There is a single price calculated through the platform that is charged to the person that hails the ride. This price is the only official cost of the trip and the only price that can be charged to a rider." Bolt further said if the trip was discounted, the drivers were required only to collect the discounted fare only, Bolt would compensate drivers the discounted amount and add it directly at the end of the trip.

In a conversation between one driver and a customer, that was circulated on social media platforms, the driver told the passenger that a litre of petrol cost R27 and the customer wanted to pay R23. "Litre it's R27 but u wnt to pay R23 no," the driver said The customer told the driver to cancel the trip.

"It's not my problem cancel then, but I am going to report you to Bolt Polokwane coz this is harassment," the customer replied. In a message preceding this conversation, the driver told the customer that they have decided to add R10 on each trip because petrol prices were increasing and Bolt was not increasing its fare. The driver asked the customer to pay additional R10.

